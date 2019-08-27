Warm, windy and dry weather predominated across much of Wyoming for the week ending Aug. 25, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, Wyoming. Topsoil and subsoil moisture levels were mostly in the adequate to short range. In north central Wyoming, a reporter stated that grasshoppers and hail storms have damaged some areas of the county. Another reporter indicated that it was getting dry in the southern part of the county. A reporter from western Wyoming reported that it was hot and dry last week with the nights close to freezing and the rangeland has high fire potential. A reporter from south central Wyoming stated that last week’s weather was hot and windy. A reporter from Southeastern Wyoming indicated that those areas affected by the canal breech are drying up and crop loss on those acres will be significant.

