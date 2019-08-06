Last week was mostly hot and dry across the state. Drought conditions intensified in South Texas, the High and Low Plains, and the Edwards Plateau. The most notable precipitation was received in the eastern part of the state, ranging from trace amounts to 3 inches. Isolated areas in the Upper Coast received upwards of 5 inches of rain. There were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Aug. 4, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Southern Plains Regional Field Office, Texas.
Cotton conditions improved in the High Plains. Meanwhile cotton was blooming in the Edwards Plateau and opening bolls in South Central Texas. Harvest was underway in South Texas and the Coastal Bend. Corn and sorghum harvests were active in South Texas, the Southern Low Plains, the Edwards Plateau, the Upper Coast and the Blacklands. Some early rice was harvested in the Upper Coast, but the large majority producers were anticipating harvest beginning next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.