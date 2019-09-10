Hot and dry conditions continued throughout Texas for the week ending Sept. 8, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Southern Plains Regional Field Office, Texas. Precipitation in South Texas and the Lower Valley ranged from 1 inch up to 4 inches and areas of the Trans-Pecos, the Southern Low Plains and the Northern High Plains received upwards of 2 inches. However, the rest of the state received little to no precipitation. There were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork.
Some producers seeded oats in South Texas, while preparations for small grains seedings continued in the Plains, the Cross Timbers and the Blacklands.
Producers were irrigating cotton in the Plains, while dryland cotton in this area remained in mostly poor condition. Cotton harvest continued in South Texas, the Lower Valley, the Upper Coast and the Coastal Bend. Late planted cotton and sorghum were being irrigated in the Northern High Plains. Rice harvest continued in some areas of the Upper Coast.
Vegetable field preparation activities were underway in South Texas. Pecan orchards were in mostly good condition across the state.
