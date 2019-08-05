For the week ending Aug. 4, there were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northern Plains Regional Field Office, Nebraska. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 5 percent very short, 21 short, 69 adequate, and 5 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 4 percent very short, 14 short, 75 adequate, and 7 surplus.
Corn condition rated 1 percent very poor, 5 poor, 23 fair, 58 good, and 13 excellent. Corn silking was 85 percent, behind 94 last year and 95 for the five-year average. Dough was 27 percent, well behind 54 last year, and behind 40 average.
Soybean condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 25 fair, 57 good, and 13 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 78 percent, behind 92 last year and 91 average. Setting pods was 51 percent, behind 66 last year and 62 average.
Winter wheat harvested was 75 percent, behind 93 last year, and well behind 96 average.
Sorghum condition rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 16 fair, 73 good, and 10 excellent. Sorghum headed was 43 percent, well behind 75 last year, and behind 61 average. Coloring was 4 percent, near 5 last year and 6 average.
Oats harvested was 75 percent, well behind 96 last year, and behind 86 average.
Dry edible bean condition rated 2 percent very poor, 9 poor, 32 fair, 49 good, and 8 excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 60 percent. Setting pods was 23 percent.
