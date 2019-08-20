Temperatures last week averaged 77.3 degrees, 1.1 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 1.67 inches statewide, 0.80 inches above normal. There were 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Aug. 18, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Heartland Regional Field Office, Missouri. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 2 percent very short, 15 percent short, 78 percent adequate, and 5 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 2 percent very short, 10 percent short, 84 percent adequate, and 4 percent surplus.
Corn dough progressed to 77 percent, 17 percentage points behind last year. Corn dented progressed to 27 percent. Corn condition was rated at 6 percent very poor, 19 percent poor, 39 percent fair, 32 percent good, and 4 percent excellent. Soybeans blooming progressed to 82 percent this week, while soybeans setting pods progressed to 53 percent, 22 percentage points behind last year. Soybean condition was rated at 4 percent very poor, 13 percent poor, 39 percent fair, 38 percent good, and 6 percent excellent. Cotton squaring progressed to 98 percent, while cotton setting bolls progressed to 70 percent. Cotton bolls opening progressed to 7 percent. Cotton condition was rated at 7 percent very poor, 9 percent poor, 53 percent fair, and 31 percent good. Rice headed progressed to 79 percent this week, 17 percentage points behind last year. Rice condition was rated at 3 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 38 percent fair, 41 percent good, and 13 percent excellent.
