For the week ending Aug. 25 there were 4.2 days suitable for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northern Plains Regional Field Office, Kansas. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 4 percent very short, 13 short, 70 adequate, and 13 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 3 percent very short, 15 short, 73 adequate, and 9 surplus.
Corn condition rated 5 percent very poor, 11 poor, 33 fair, 41 good, and 10 excellent. Corn dough was 84 percent, behind 91 last year and 89 for the five-year average. Dented was 51 percent, behind 69 last year and 58 average. Mature was 7 percent, behind 22 last year and 14 average.
Soybean condition rated 4 percent very poor, 8 poor, 35 fair, 46 good, and 7 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 90 percent, behind 98 last year and 95 average. Setting pods was 73 percent, behind 88 last year and 81 average. Dropping leaves was 1 percent, near 3 last year and 2 average.
Sorghum condition rated 2 percent very poor, 8 poor, 27 fair, 54 good, and 9 excellent. Sorghum headed was 81 percent, behind 92 last year and 89 average. Coloring was 23 percent, behind 36 last year and 32 average.
Cotton condition rated 2 percent very poor, 9 poor, 42 fair, 42 good, and 5 excellent. Cotton squaring was 94 percent, behind 100 last year, and equal to average. Setting bolls was 69 percent, behind 85 last year, but ahead of 64 average. Bolls opening was 2 percent, behind 7 last year and 8 average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.