Conditions were mostly warm and dry across the state for the week ending July 28, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Southern Plains Regional Field Office, Texas. However, a cold front entered the state on July 23, lowering temperatures in most parts of the state. Most of the state received little to no precipitation. The Southern High Plains, East Texas, and areas near the Gulf Coast received the most notable rains, ranging from trace amounts to 2 inches. There were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork.
Some producers in the Edwards Plateau were preparing their fields for fall seedings of small grains.
Producers were concerned with the negative impact that flea hoppers might have on late planted cotton in the Southern High Plains and the Northern Low Plains. Cotton harvest was underway in areas of the Coastal Bend and South Texas. Aphid pressure was reported in sorghum in the Northern Low Plains and the Blacklands. Sorghum harvest started in South Central Texas. Corn harvest was active in the Blacklands, South Central Texas, Coastal Bend, the Upper Coast and South Texas. Rice was heading in the Upper Coast. Peanuts in South Texas were in the pegging stage and were being irrigated.
