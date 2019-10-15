For the week ending Oct. 13, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following corn crop conditions:
Nebraska:
Corn condition rated 3% very poor, 6 poor, 20 fair, 51 good, and 20 excellent. Corn mature was 85%, behind 95 last year and 92 for the five-year average. Harvested was 20%, behind 25 last year, and near 24 average.
Kansas: Corn condition rated 4% very poor, 10 poor, 33 fair, 42 good, and 11 excellent. Corn mature was 93%, near 96 both last year and average. Harvested was 48%, behind 62 last year and 64 average.
Oklahoma: Corn mature reached 98%, up 1 point from the previous year but unchanged from normal. Corn harvested reached 59%, down 1 point from the previous year and down 9 points from normal.
Texas: Corn harvest was ongoing in the Northern High Plains.
South Dakota: Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 6 poor, 25 fair, 49 good, and 18 excellent. Corn dented was 95%, behind 100 last year, and near 99 for the five-year average. Mature was 53%, well behind 92 last year and 90 average. Harvested was 5%, behind 17 last year and 19 average.
Minnesota: Corn dented or beyond was 98%, 2 weeks behind the 5-year average. Sixty-six percent of corn was mature, 20 days behind last year and 2 weeks behind normal. Corn harvested for grain reached 5%, 17 days behind last year and 13 days behind the average. Corn harvested for silage reached 78% this week, 2 weeks behind average. Corn condition was rated 52% good to excellent, declining from the previous week.
Wyoming: A southeastern reporter stated that corn has yet to dry out enough for harvest.
Colorado: Northeastern county reporters noted corn harvest picked up.
Iowa: Nearly all of the corn crop has reached the dented stage or beyond at 97% statewide, with 72% reaching maturity, 3 weeks behind last year and 15 days behind average. Seven percent of corn has been harvested for grain, 18 days behind last year and nearly 2 weeks behind average. Corn condition remained unchanged from the previous week at 65% good to excellent.
Missouri: Corn matured progressed to 92%. Corn harvested for grain progressed to 46%. Corn condition was rated at 5% very poor, 17% poor, 33% fair, 39% good, and 6% excellent.
New Mexico: The rains halted corn harvest in Curry County for several days where most of the crop was being used for silage. Corn harvest was proceeding slowly in Union County. Corn for grain harvest increased slightly to 10% for the week, right in line with the average and up from last week’s 3%.
