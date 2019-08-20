Dry weather continued across Minnesota leading to 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Aug. 18, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Upper Midwest Regional Field Office, Minnesota. Crop development continued and small grain harvest continued, but remained well behind average. Other field activities for the week included spraying crops and cutting hay.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 1 percent very short, 11 percent short, 81 percent adequate and 7 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 1 percent very short, 7 percent short, 83 percent adequate and 9 percent surplus.
Fifty-five percent of the corn crop has reached the dough stage, remaining 10 days behind last year and 8 days behind normal. Scattered reports of corn reaching dent stage were reported. Corn condition was rated marginally less than last week at 55 percent good to excellent. Soybeans were nearly done blooming. Eighty-seven percent of soybeans were setting pods, remaining 5 days behind average. Soybean condition improved slightly to 60 percent good to excellent.
Spring wheat harvested reached 14 percent, two weeks behind normal. Spring wheat condition remained at 83 percent good to excellent. Forty-nine percent of oats have been harvested, 9 days behind average. Oat condition also did not change but remained at 67 percent good to excellent. Thirty-four percent of the barley crop has been harvested, 12 days behind normal. Barley condition improved to 80 percent good to excellent
