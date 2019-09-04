Weather conditions continued to be hot and dry across most of Texas for the week ending Sept. 1, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Southern Plains Regional Field Office, Texas. Scattered precipitation across the state ranged from trace amounts up to 2 inches. However, areas in the Cross Timbers and the Blacklands received between 2 and 5 inches of rain. There were 6.4 days Some irrigated wheat fields were being planted in the Northern High Plains. Preparations for small grains seedings were active in the Southern Low Plains, the Cross Timbers, the Blacklands, East Texas, the Edwards Plateau and South Texas.
Cotton bolls were opening in the Southern High Plains and the Trans-Pecos. Cotton harvest continued in the Cross Timbers, South Central Texas, the Upper Coast, the Coastal Bend and South Texas. Corn silage harvest was active in the High Plains. Corn and sorghum harvest continued in the Edwards Plateau, while scattered rains delayed rice harvest in the Upper Coast. Peanuts continued to mature in South Texas and many fields were under irrigation last week.
Vegetable production in East Texas has slowed due to the hot and dry conditions. Fall vegetable field preparations were underway in South Texas. Pecan development continued to progress across most of the state. Pecan producers in the Trans-Pecos were spraying for black aphids in some orchards.
