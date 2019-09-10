Continued cooler than normal temperatures across Minnesota have slowed crop development during the week ending Sept. 8, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Upper Midwest Regional Field Office, Minnesota. There were 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork. Small grain harvest continued this week, but was slowed by scattered rains. Reports in and around central Minnesota indicated a prevalence of white mold in soybean fields.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 0 percent very short, 10 percent short, 82 percent adequate and 8 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 0 percent very short, 7 percent short, 84 percent adequate and 9 percent surplus.
Ninety percent of the corn crop has reached the dough stage, falling to 14 days behind last year and 11 days behind the 5-year average. Corn dented was 42 percent, 2 weeks behind last year and 12 days behind normal. Corn harvested for silage reached 5 percent this week, 10 days behind normal. Corn condition was rated 55 percent good to excellent, unchanged from the previous week. Twenty-one percent of soybeans were turning color, 11 days behind last year and 8 days behind average. Reports of some soybeans starting to drop leaves were received this week. Soybean condition rated 59 percent good to excellent, a slight improvement from the previous week.
Spring wheat harvested reached 78 percent, 9 days behind average. Ninety-four percent of oats have been harvested, 3 days behind normal. Ninety-seven percent of the barley crop has been harvested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.