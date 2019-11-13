Iowans who want to become a certified crop adviser should take note of upcoming exam dates, as well as an Iowa State University Extension and Outreach online training course intended to help them prepare.
The next certified crop adviser exam is Feb. 7, and registration for the exam continues through Dec. 13.
The online review course is divided into the four major exam competency areas, with a total of 26 modules and nearly eight hours of recorded programming.
Each module includes a practice quiz of up to 10 questions, randomly selected from a pool of questions. A practice exam covering information from all modules is also available, and consists of 100 randomly selected questions.
“The practice quizzes can identify a person’s weak areas and allow them to focus on subjects where they need to improve,” said Bob Hartzler, professor in agronomy and extension weed specialist at Iowa State University.
According to Hartzler, the online course is an ideal way for participants to prepare, because it compiles all of the necessary information into one place, in a way that allows participants to review and refresh their understanding of current standards.
The online course is available through the ISU Extension and Outreach Store and is offered at a cost of $100. This does not include registration for the actual exam.
Register for the online preparation course at https://store.extension.iastate.edu/product/14308.
Register for the CCA exam at https://iowacca.org/become-a-cca.
