By Don Atkinson
More U.S. wheat will be sold to Brazil under the country’s expanded tariff rate quota of up to 750,000 metric tons.
Dalton Henry is vice-president of policy for U.S. Wheat Associates.
“That certainly is good news for hard red winter wheat producers,” Henry said. “Especially those close to the Texas gulf.”
Brazil first agreed to the tariff rate quota more than two decades ago. The Brazilian government is now moving forward with developing a final process and date for implementation.
“Brazil is certainly a big wheat market in terms of world importers,” Henry said. “Roughly the fourth largest in any given year. It’s been a really tough market for U.S. wheat producers. Brazil has a preferential trade agreement with Argentina so Argentina has typically supplied the bulk of Brazil’s trading needs. That’s why the tariff rate quota announcement is such welcome news for the United States. It gives U.S. wheat a chance to compete on a level playing field with Argentina.”
The expanded tariff rate quota is worth an estimated $155 million dollar market for U.S. wheat.
Wheat Squared is sponsored by the Oklahoma Wheat Commission and Oklahoma Genetics, Inc. Find out more at www.wheatsquared.com.
