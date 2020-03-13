BASF, in partnership with industry-leading commodity associations, including the American Soybean Association, the National Corn Growers Association, the National Sorghum Foundation and the National Wheat Foundation, awarded academic scholarships to eight agriculture students who have shown outstanding enthusiasm and passion for the industry.
American Soybean Association Soy Scholarship
BASF and ASA awarded the 2020-2021 ASA Soy Scholarship to Emma Kuhns of Mason City, Iowa, who plans to attend the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign. Kuhns will receive a $5,000 academic scholarship in recognition of her academic and leadership skills.
“ASA is proud to partner with BASF and to invest in future agricultural leaders,” said ASA President Bill Gordon. “The Soy Scholarship helps to ensure the next generation of agricultural leaders have the training, education and skills needed to move the industry forward and we look forward to Emma’s future contributions and engagement.”
National Corn Growers Association Scholarships
NCGA and BASF awarded the William C. Berg Excellence in Agriculture Scholarship to five aspiring agriculture students. The scholarship was created to honor William C. Berg, an Ohio farmer and retired postal worker who passed away in 2012.
Five $1,000 scholarships were awarded to the following students:
Killiann George, a sophomore from New Port, Pennsylvania, majoring in agricultural and extension education at The Penn State University;
Mardi Traskowsky, a senior from Herrington, Kansas, studying milling science and management and agricultural economics at Kansas State University;
Abbey Schiefelbein, a sophomore from Kimball, Minnesota, studying food science at Kansas State University;
Madeline Weninger, a junior from Buffalo, Minnesota, pursuing a degree in agricultural education and Spanish at South Dakota State University; and
Matthew Sperry, a junior from Bath, South Dakota, majoring in precision agriculture and agronomy at South Dakota State University.
National Sorghum Foundation—BASF Scholarship
BASF and NSF presented $2,500 scholarships to Isabelle Stewart of Columbus, Nebraska, and Mardi Traskowsky of Herrington, Kansas. Stewart is a junior at the University of Nebraska majoring in agriculture education. Traskowsky will graduate this year with a degree in milling science and management and agricultural economics from Kansas State University.
“Scholarship recipients were evaluated by the National Sorghum Foundation board members,” said Larry Lambright, chairman of NSF. “Isabelle and Mardi exhibit strong academic and leadership skills. The National Sorghum Foundation is appreciative of BASF and their ongoing sponsorship of this scholarship.”
National Wheat Foundation Scholarships
The National Wheat Foundation Jerry Minore Memorial Scholarship was named after Jerry Minore, a deceased BASF Senior Marketing Manager, to honor his advocacy efforts for wheat growers.
This year, $2,500 scholarships were awarded to two talented students who exhibit a passion for agriculture:
Adrienne Blakey, a senior from Stillwater, Oklahoma, dual majoring in plant and soil sciences and agricultural communications at Oklahoma State University.
Mardi Traskowsky, a junior at Kansas State University, majoring in milling science and management and agricultural economics.
“In their applications, both Adrienne and Mardi exemplified the true spirit of Jerry Minore and his love for agriculture and education,” said Wayne Hurst, Chairman of the National Wheat Foundation. “We expect both students to have bright and successful futures in their perspective fields.”
BASF, ASA, NCGA, NSF and NWF are dedicated to supporting the next generation of agriculture leaders. For more information about the initiatives BASF supports, visit www.agriculture.basf.com.
