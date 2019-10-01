The inaugural Rice Reps class of 2019 capped off the Arkansas Rice program recently at the Capital Hotel in downtown Little Rock. The Rice Reps and their families were present as nine students received scholarships while the class as a whole was recognized for their participation.
Victoria Lehmann of Scotland was the grand prize winner. Brooke Bradford of Shirley was awarded the second place prize. Olivia Larson of Springdale and Savannah Schafer of Carlisle tied as the third place winners.
“Being a rice rep has been rewarding because it has given me the opportunity to learn about the Arkansas rice story and how much this industry impacts our state’s economy, and lifestyle. Receiving this scholarship has opened new doors my future with college and for my passion for agriculture,” said Lehmann.
The goal of the Arkansas Rice Reps program is to encourage interest in rice promotion and to publicize the importance of the Arkansas rice industry to the state’s economy. Contestants were judged on their promotion activities, creativity, involvement, stewardship while participating in the program and on their knowledge of the rice industry. Seniors completing the program are Kennedy Banks, Brooke Bradford, Rayvin Calloway, Rylee Dumond, Sydney Dumond, Macy Fields, Catie Huff, Olivia Larson, Victoria Lehmann, Sydney Mills, Abigail Norsworthy, Isabella Norsworthy, Belle Richardson, Landon Sandage, Savannah Schafer, and Erica Stillwell.
The Arkansas Rice Council sponsors this new program for high school seniors. Application information for the 2020 Rice Rep class will available starting January of the new year.
