Farmers who are wondering what the wet spring will mean for the rest of the growing season and fall harvest will get some professional insight during Iowa State University’s Ag Engineering and Agronomy Farm Field Day Aug. 28 in Boone.
This year’s event will feature topics related to the challenging growing season, with opportunities for visitors to see equipment in action, and learn about different ways to mitigate soil compaction.
The wet weather issue is much bigger than the events Iowans experienced this spring, according to Meaghan Anderson, field agronomist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
“We have been absolutely hounded with horrible weather issues, not just this spring, but also last fall, and in some cases, last spring as well,” Anderson said.
Farmers are often faced with the challenge of having to enter fields under less than ideal conditions, risking compaction and long-term damage.
Mark Hanna, retired agricultural and biosystems engineering specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, will discuss the different options for limiting compaction from farm equipment. His presentation will include demonstrations of equipment with different tire inflations, tracks and new technology.
Dennis Todey, director of the Midwest Climate Hub at the United States Department of Agriculture, will lead a discussion on the short-term weather outlook for harvest and the kinds of long-term weather trends Iowans are facing.
The field day will include a welcome by Daniel Robison, holder of the Endowed Dean’s Chair in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Iowa State. Robison officially began his position in January, and is traveling the state to meet Iowans.
The event begins at 8:30 a.m., with on-site registration, and the program runs from 9 a.m. to noon, with a free lunch included.
Attendees can receive 2.5 soil and water Certified Crop Adviser continuing education units for attending.
Iowa State’s Ag Engineering and Agronomy Farm is located at 1308 U Ave., Boone, IA 50036. For more information, visit the research farm online at www.farms.ag.iastate.edu/content/agricultural-engineeringagronomy-and-central-iowa-research-farms or contact Meaghan Anderson at 515-382-6551 or mjanders@iastate.edu.
