• Dr. Seth Byrd, Oklahoma State University Extension cotton specialist, will speak on cotton production considerations and new research.
• Jeff Miller, Fore Front Agronomy, will speak about cooperative research from Texas Alliance for Water Conservation into soil health practices for cotton growers, with an emphasis on practical water savings and soil health.
