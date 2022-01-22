Corn producers are raising an alarm about fast rising fertilizer costs as they are only a few months away from planting the 2022 crop. They are pointing to a Texas A&M economic analysis report indicating that additional tariffs only increase uncertainty.
Joe Outlaw, a professor and Extension economist in the department of agriculture economics and lead author of the report, analyzed the findings at the request of 21 state corn grower association that paid for the report. They believe it supports the belief that if tariffs are granted for nitrogen fertilizer it will only make a bad situation much worse. The National Corn Growers Association hosted a media update Jan. 12. Outlaw noted input costs do increase or decrease for any number of reasons but for corn farmers they tend to be tied to farm income.
As part of the study researchers conducted a historical analysis dating back to 1980 and found that fertilizer costs tend to go up when corn revenues increase. “Notably these prices do go up exponentially even after accounting for natural gas prices and higher demand,” Outlaw said prior to the NCGA update.
Until 2010, the cost of natural gas and anhydrous ammonia were tied together when it came to increases and decreases, he said.
“Lately it has been more of a disconnect,” Outlaw said. Fertilizer and anhydrous ammonia prices have been moving in lockstep with the price of corn for some time, he said, and more so than in the past.
In 1995, once the cost of natural gas was subtracted out the fertilizer cost about $100 a ton. Since that time the residual is about $600 a ton.
One question Outlaw receives is whether perhaps more fertilizer is being used, but he says that the overall data does not support the argument. The price of fertilizer is something producers are always evaluating because of its overall impact on their bottom line.
Tariff request by CF
This comes at a time when the U.S. International Trade Commission in August 2021 announced an affirmative decision in the preliminary phase of its antidumping and countervailing duty investigation of urea ammonium nitrate solutions from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago. The investigation is being conducted in response to petitions filed by CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
“The preliminary ITC decision is an important step towards leveling the playing field for U.S. UAN producers and their workers,” stated Tony Will, president and CEO, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., in a news release at the time of the 2021 request. “CF Industries will continue participating actively in the ongoing investigations in order to restore fairness to our highly competitive industry and ensure that American UAN producers remain a reliable source of fertilizers for American farmers for years to come.”
The ITC decision found that there is a reasonable indication that imports of UAN from Russia and Trinidad materially injure the U.S. UAN industry, Will said. Under U.S. trade laws, a finding of injury to the domestic industry is a prerequisite for imposing antidumping and countervailing duties. As a result of the ITC’s determination, the U.S. Department of Commerce will continue its own investigations of UAN imports from Russia and Trinidad. The purpose of commerce’s investigations is to determine whether imports of UAN from Russia and Trinidad are being dumped in the U.S. market or unfairly subsidized, and if so at what levels. If commerce’s final determinations are affirmative, then the ITC will make a final injury determination. If both agencies make affirmative final determinations—which typically takes approximately one year—then commerce will issue antidumping and countervailing duty orders on UAN from Russia and Trinidad, which will remain in place for at least five years.
Fertilizer costs keep climbing
The findings indicate steep import tariffs on nitrogen fertilizer will raise the prices for both domestically produced and imported fertilizer by $102 per ton, which would go on top of the projected $600 per ton, Outlaw said. The extra costs will translate into an additional $12.78 per acre in costs.
Fertilizer is a major cost for corn producers, with nitrogen accounting for more than 50% of the expenses, said Chris Edgington, an Iowa corn producer and president of the NCGA. “These costs have already skyrocketed over the last year.”
Edgington said his request was companies stay out of international trade war and ensure that corn farmers can have fertilizer at a reasonable cost and supply for the growing season. The Texas A&M study noted that the price of one nitrogen fertilizer, known as anhydrous ammonia, increased by $688 per ton, or $86,000 for a 1,000-acre corn farmer, from Dec. 31, 2020, to Oct. 31, 2021, Edgington said. “This would create even greater scarcity in the market causing fertilizer prices to rise even more.”
The NCGA is calling on CF Industries, Deerfield, Illinois, one of the major nitrogen producers, to withdraw its request, the corn growers president said. As of now the pending tariffs on nitrogen fertilizers remain in place.
Farmers also noted the costs make it difficult to crunch numbers for the upcoming and future growing seasons. Dee Vaughan, Dumas, Texas, noted the importance of fertilizers to produce high yielding crops to feed the world and that requires affordable fertilizer to provide the plant with the nutrients it needs. “We (farmers) are not adding more cropland,” he said, in reference to Outlaw’s study.
In 2020, it cost him $120.79 per acre to fertilize his corn crop and nitrogen fertilizer expenses represented $89 per acre of that total. In 2021, fertilizer expenses rose, even with early purchases, to $142.43 per acre and nitrogen fertilizer climbed to $110.17 per acre of that cost.
He has already projected a 2022 fertilizer cost of $291.94 for an acre of corn with nitrogen fertilizer accounting for $235.76 per acre of that overall fertility cost. “That is a huge 264% increase in the cost of nitrogen in just two years of time and 241% increase in my total fertilizer bill over the same time period.”
There are just four companies that control 75% of the U.S. nitrogen producing industry. CF Industries, he says, is the dominant provider.
The industry uses market power to set the price of nitrogen fertilizer and if the tariff request is granted it will likely mean another $102 per ton in costs. The tariffs will also increase the domestic cost of fertilizer.
Vaughn noted an Edgington statement that tariffs will create shortages and drive up costs. “‘They will add insult to injury and impose a financial hardship on family farms.’ I totally agree with his statement.”
Another producer on the call, Jay Schutte, Benton City, Missouri, shared similar concerns about the impact on his corn farm. “This is going to be very detrimental to my operation,” he said.
In the 2021 growing season, anhydrous ammonia cost him $488 per ton. He applied fertilizer as part of his regular practice this past fall in anticipation of the 2022 crop. The fertilizer cost him $1,282 a ton, which was a 168% increase. As part of his operation, he also forward contracts for spring application and that will cost him $1,480 a ton. Additional tariffs, according to his calculations would make fertilizer costs at $1,674 a ton, or a 243% increase over the previous year.
If the countries exporting nitrogen into the U.S. were causing CF Industries an economic detriment, he could understand the request for tariffs.
“I very seriously doubt they are suffering an economic detriment. The American farmer certainly is. This is going to be spilled over into the consumer market.”
Schutte said Patrick Westhoff, director of the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri, told growers at a recent NCGA conference that he believes they will reduce fertilizer applications and that will translate into reduction of at least 2 bushels per acre. Economists and consumers are already concerned about supply chain shortages and the Missouri farmer says tight corn supplies will only worsen next year if farmers reduce acreage or trim expenses needed to boost yields.
The two biggest limiting factors in a growing corn cycle are the rainfall, which a producer has no control over, and fertilizer.
“We certainly can’t control the rain but we can control the nitrogen,” Schutte said.
Edgington says the corn industry is continuing to reach out to nitrogen fertilizer suppliers to express their concerns about price and availability heading into the 2022 season.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.