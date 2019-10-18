By Jerry Nine
Yearling cattle in the sale barn are selling well but to get the better prices they have got to be cattle coming off grass for the summer.
In order for a 600- to 750-pound calf to sell well it appears they need to be weaned 80 days and at the least 70 days. Some sellers do not understand that but feedlots have statistics buying them this time of year with temperatures varying 50 degrees.
One cattleman told me he had bought some long weaned grass cattle and that he had doctored a few. A 400- to 500-pound calf will sell well if it is weaned 50 days or more.
A lot of our area has some wheat up but most of it is short with quite lot of fields not planted yet or just now getting planted. Some of us were fortunate to get rains two weeks ago but those that didn’t are definitely dry.
I called a sale barn on Monday and asked how is the market. He said the same thing I am hearing that yearlings are selling well and calves do not have many friends. Actually I thought this past week our small steer and bull calves sold well weighing 300 to 450 pounds. Yearlings have steadily gained in price for a few weeks. If you are a packer buying feeders they are cheap. And if you are big enough of a feeder then I’m sure you have a special deal where you share in the profit with the packer.
So for those people feeder cattle are still very cheap. They love the situation where it is but you cannot have a much of a conscience by making a special deal with the packer sharing in his profits while you are helping him steal everyone else’s cattle.
That person might get to answer that to God.
Every year for one week during high school football season I provide pizza for the football team. And as you can imagine they all have big appetites. But I like kids and want to do my part. My sister had enough towels with a football on them so she asked me if I wanted to give each player a towel. So she sent me a message and said, “Do you want to put a note in the towels that says—Hang ‘em out to dry?” She asked, “What do you think?” I can’t be good all the time so I texted her back and said, “Maybe we should just say wipe their rear.” She didn’t respond. Imagine that.
Our vet store at the sale barn has parking in front of store for its customers and so it isn’t too far to carry the vaccine they buy. But there is also a sign that says, “Parking for customers all others will be vaccinated.”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
