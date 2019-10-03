In 4-H, you can choose from over 30 projects that you can be involved in. No , 4-H is not just about animals, you can choose other projects like woodworking, shooting sports and sport fishing.
When you take your project to the county fair, you get judged on your project and the judges give you great feedback on what you did right and what you might need to work on next time.
There are several 4-H clubs you can join. I met lots of new people in my club and made several close friends. Most of all, 4-H is fun.
Please consider joining 4-H during National 4-H week.
—Kyle Ruehle is a 12-year-old member of the DIY Jrs 4-H Club, Dodge City, Kansas.
