Jerry Nine

What a business we are in. There are so many variables, and one main factor is the weather. We are so dependent on moisture.

This year reminds us of that factor. With a huge dry area not just over one state but several states for quite some time. Thus we have a shortage of hay also affecting our grain prices, which is good for the farmer on prices but the farmer can’t raise as much either.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.