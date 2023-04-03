Regina Bird.jpg

Spring has sprung, but many times we have to wait for winter to fully let go.

As we saw many times in March, it was a mixture of mild stretches and cold air. Some to the extreme with record setting heat on March 12 for Harlingen, Corpus Christi and Galveston, Texas, with temperatures of 100, 99 and 88 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively. Later in the week, Garden City, Kansas, recorded a record low for March 17 of 15 degrees.

