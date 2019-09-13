By Jerry Nine
On Aug. 28, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue issued the following statement regarding the beef processing facility in Holcomb, Kansas. He said, “As part of our continued effort to monitor the impact of the fire at the Holcomb, Kansas, beef processing facility, I have directed the USDA Packers and Stockyards Division to launch an investigation into recent beef pricing margins to determine if there was any evidence of price manipulation, collusion, restrictions of competition or other unfair practices.”
And I say has your head been under a rock these past four or five years? You cannot be head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and not know the packers and retailers are manipulating, restricting and yes, Sonny, there is collusion. If you really care about the family farm—the hard working cattleman who has spent his whole life sweating, trying to make an honest living and, yes, farmers, it affects you, too, as to what your land will soon be worth along with grain prices. Then show us you have the guts to do something or that you really care.
I have met several nice people who work for Packers or Stockyards Division but no I do not have much faith in what I think the outcome of their study will be when Packers and Stockyards cannot even regulate the largest cattle buyer or trader manipulating a big percentage of sale barns particularly in the south or southeast part of the United States a few years ago and for a lot of years total.
I hear more everyday from cattlemen who are disgusted knowing that the average cattleman doesn’t have a special deal with the packer sharing in the profit. And I’m not including the feedlots that get $1 per hundredweight more—woop-to-do. Cattlemen, if you want something done you are going to have to raise hell or go broke.
Someone told me that humans eat more bananas than monkeys. Well, that is pretty obvious. I can’t even remember the last time I ate a monkey.
My sister went to Walmart last week. She was looking at the frozen turkeys but couldn’t fine one big enough. A young boy walked by that was working there. She said, “Young man, do these turkeys get any bigger?” He replied, “No ma’am, they are dead.”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
