By Seymour Klierly
Despite the drain on Washington—and the entire country—that is the House Democrats’ impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump, the hallways and lawn of the U.S. Capitol are merry and bright.
On the dreary Dec. 4, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi lit the 2019 Capitol Christmas tree. New Mexican Congressmen Xochitl Torres Small, Deb Haaland, and Ben Ray Lujan, along with Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham joined the tree lighting ceremony.
Elementary school student Asher Dean also joined the crew to light the tree, after winning an essay contest. New Mexico native and season 15 winner of “The Voice” television singing competition, Chevel Shepherd sang “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
The 2019 tree is 60-foot blue spruce from the Carson National Forest in New Mexico. It traveled more than 2,000 miles to Washington, making multiple public stops along the way so visitors could take photos and sign the banner.
Dubbed “The People’s Tree,” the Capitol Christmas tree has been a Washington tradition since 1964. Each year, the U.S. Forest Service provides the tree from a different national forest. Last year’s tree was from the Willamette National Forest in Oregon.
The Capitol Christmas tree will be on display for the public to see until Jan. 1, 2020.
Inside the halls of Congress, there’s a good old-fashioned Christmas decoration war heating up between a couple Colorado Democrats Congressmen—Jason Crow and Ed Perlmutter.
Washington publication Roll Call was there for the throw down. According to Perlmutter, the two like to one-up each other on decorations. It finally came to a breaking point when Crow “accidentally” unplugged Perlmutter’s 8-foot inflatable snowman.
“…the problem with something of that size and magnitude is that accidents befall things like that,” Crow said as he unplugged the snowman.
“That’s one way to get the hot air out of Congress,” quipped Roll Call reporter Kathryn Lyons.
Perlmutter also accused Crow’s office of stealing (then returning) their nutcracker.
In the end, Perlmutter said, “In the spirit of the holidays I’m just gonna say you won. Now, we know the truth, but I’m gonna say it’s yours.”
In another hallway in Congress, a couple Florida Democrats, Congressman Charlie Crist and Congresswoman Val Demings, are entangled in their own mini Christmas decoration war.
Crist has a palm tree and flamingo display outside his office, while Demings boasts a 7.5-foot inflatable Christmas Mickey Mouse. According to Roll Call, Demings felt “pressure” to add holiday décor after seeing Crist’s display. Demings represents the district that is home to Walt Disney World.
Down the street at the White House, First Lady Melania Trump received the 2019 White House Christmas tree well before the Capitol tree went up.
The indoor White House Christmas tree, which is housed in the Blue Room, is different than the much larger, outdoor National Christmas Tree.
The White House’s 2019 Christmas decorations are themed “The Spirit of America,” with the tree adorned with ornaments listing each state’s flower.
Editor’s note: Seymour Klierly writes Washington Whispers for the Journal from inside the Beltway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.