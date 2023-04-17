MaxIrsik.jpg

Recently, a farm family contacted my firm looking for a way to minimize estate taxes and keep legacy assets in the family. They had done preliminary estate planning but still needed to protect their legacy assets because the estimated estate taxes were millions of dollars, enough to significantly alter their farming operations.

We worked with them to move the legacy assets out of a taxable estate while providing for succession and tax-planning opportunities. Those efforts saved them millions of dollars in estate taxes – money that would have had to be paid in cash.

