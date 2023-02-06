SaraWyantCMYK

It’s a crucial question. Lots of folks would like to see higher reference prices, more spending on conservation, investments in agriculture research and … you name it. The “wish” list goes on and on as farm, environmental and nutrition advocates prepare to work on a new farm bill this year.

The Congressional Budget Office is required, under federal budget law, to provide annual baseline estimates of mandatory spending programs for 10 years. Estimates are made by analysts who presume there are no changes to the law during that period.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.