By Seymour Klierly
Washington is a ghost town these days. The halls of Congress are darkened. Members of Congress have jetted back to their home states and districts. Hopefully, congressional staff members have scraped together enough money to travel home for the holidays.
President Donald Trump and his family have held countless Christmas receptions at the White House and have headed south to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. After his impeachment and the surrounding events, I don’t blame him for wanting to get the heck out of Washington.
Before leaving, the first family welcomed visitors to the White House to view the 2019 Christmas decorations. “The Spirit of America” theme was evident throughout the decorations with the East Colonnade made into a timeline of American architecture.
“Features of the American flag are proudly incorporated in the décor, with red symbolizing bravery and valor, and blue symbolizing perseverance and justice,” according to the White House.
As gorgeous and patriotic as the décor may be, there is still a cloud hanging over the office of the president. However, Trump isn’t the only president that has had a blue Christmas while in office.
Wars and family tragedies do not pause for Christmas.
John Adams, the second United States president and the first to spend Christmas in the White House, was dealt two devastating blows just before the holidays. His son Charles died of a diseased liver in early December. Just before Christmas, he also learned his re-election bid failed.
Franklin D. Roosevelt, the 32nd president, didn’t have the easiest of Christmases. On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. One day later, Roosevelt addressed Congress with his famous “a date which will live in infamy” speech. That same day, Congress declared war.
Shortly after writing to Roosevelt, “We could review the whole war plan in light of reality and new facts, as well as the problems of production and distribution,” British Prime Minister Winston Churchill said when he traveled to America.
The two spent the weeks surrounding Christmas at the White House drinking, strategizing, and solidifying their partnership. Roosevelt and Churchill both participated in the 1942 National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.
Last year, President Trump cancelled his Florida Christmas vacation amid a government shutdown. On Christmas Eve, he tweeted, “I am all alone (poor me) in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security. At some point the Democrats not wanting to make a deal will cost our Country more money than the Border Wall we are all talking about. Crazy!”
It could always be worse, Mr. President.
I imagine many Christmas dinner tables across the country will be filled with politically divided families. Mine certainly is! I hope we can all focus on the things we have in common with our families and friends this season and cherish them while we still have them. Life is too short to bicker about things out of our control, folks. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Editor’s note: Seymour Klierly writes Washington Whispers for the Journal from inside the Beltway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.