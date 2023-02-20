Brent Bean.jpg

With dry soil profiles throughout most of the sorghum belt, coupled with high input costs, it is anticipated that planted sorghum acres will be up in 2023. One of the most important decisions growers can make is which hybrid to plant. Historically, the release of new sorghum hybrids has been slower than some of the other crops; however, in the last five years many new hybrids have been released by seed companies providing growers with new options to consider.

The yield gain of grain sorghum from 1963 to 2017 was recently studied by scientists at Corteva Agriscience and Kansas State University with the findings being published in Crop Science Journal. Yield gain of Pioneer commercial hybrids increased 24 pounds per acre per year over that time period. What was particularly interesting was yield gain has accelerated in recent years (see bar graph), with a significant yield increase for hybrids released from 2006 to 2017.

Screen Shot 2023-02-14 at 8.01.01 AM.png

