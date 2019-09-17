By Jerry Nine
More and more cattlemen are coming to the front and showing their frustration with what has been going on with the monopoly of packers and retailers in the cattle industry.
It has been going on for years but the packers and retailers have gotten very bold about it and what are you going to do about it? If you want to end up like the hog and chicken industry then do nothing. It will be here a lot sooner than you think. Some say they can’t control the whole industry because of the large land mass. They do not have to own all the land they can still control it if the big four packers get to where they buy all the feeder cattle.
At that point they can tell you what they will give you for your cattle and what kind you will raise and how much they will pay you for the gain on the cattle you are growing for them.
I agree with a fellow cattlemen who said you can pass all the legislation you want but they have high paid lawyers that will get around that legislation. He says the only way to combat the issue is to establish more competition. And to do that you have to put in a big packing house or several with the same goal in mind.
If the right group that is honest will get three big grocery chains to own a part of the packing house and the public own the rest, it could definitely be a game changer in the industry.
For those of you who said a new packing house won’t work not one of you has offered a suggestion that will. One economist said you need to become more efficient in your operation. You can’t get that efficient when you are dealing with a monopoly.
This morning before we started the sale one ole rancher said, “You know I was driving down the road and crossing a bridge where there is a creek below also. I looked down there and there were three ladies sunbathing laying there without their tops on.” He said, “You now it is a lot like going by a bad wreck where you know you really shouldn’t look over there but he said I just couldn’t help myself. I had to look anyway.”
The same ole guy likes to joke around. He was at another sale not far away that does like we do and put a sticker on a cow’s head if she is really wild so the sorters at the sale don’t get hurt. It often says “Watch!” So they brought a cow in just like that with “Watch!” on her head. For orneriness, he said, “I don’t know why they put that Watch on the cow’s head it makes them wild.” The other guy just looked at him like what an idiot.
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
