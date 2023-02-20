MaxIrsik.jpg

Weather prospects and potential profitability dominated my hallway conversations with cattle producers and industry representatives at the recent 2023 Cattle Industry Convention and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Trade Show in New Orleans.

Most producers reported positive outcomes in 2022 and expect some level of profitability again this year. But many added that ongoing drought, high input costs and interest rates, and consumer uncertainty, are likely to squeeze their margins in the months ahead.

