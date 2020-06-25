The Colorado Weekly Cattle Auction Summary reported receipts of 2,003 head selling a week ago and 1,102 head selling June 8, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
This report includes results from Winter Livestock Auction and Livestock Exchange. Compared to two weeks ago, trade activity and demand were moderate. Feeder cattle were too thinly tested from the prior week to trend. In the slaughter cow market, average dressing breakers were trading $1 to $2 lower; average dressing boners were selling $3 lower; average dressing leans were trading $1 to $5 lower. Average dressing slaughter bulls were selling $7.50 to $8 lower. Supply included: 44% feeder cattle (43% steers, 57% heifers); 31% slaughter cattle (85% cows, 15% bulls); 25% replacement cattle (69% stock cows, 31% cow-calf pairs, 1% heifer pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 65%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 404-418 lbs., 158.00-160.00 (159.15); 17 head, 480 lbs., 160.50; 31 head, 526 lbs., 164.00, thin fleshed; 33 head, 555-595 lbs., 150.50-156.00 (153.65); 17 head, 603-608 lbs., 140.00-140.50 (140.38); 11 head, 692-693 lbs., 136.00-139.00 (137.36); 48 head, 711-742 lbs., 124.00-125.50 (124.70); 11 head, 769 lbs., 126.50; 22 head, 812 lbs., 123.00; 8 head, 876 lbs., 114.00; 44 head, 931 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1-2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 509-542 lbs., 145.00-150.00 (148.00); 21 head, 660-690 lbs., 123.00-129.50 (127.86).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 390 lbs., 143.00; 12 head, 418 lbs., 139.00; 32 head, 452-491 lbs., 131.00-136.00 (134.97); 36 head, 511-544 lbs., 130.00-131.00 (130.73); 31 head, 564-584 lbs., 125.00-131.00 (127.98); 19 head, 604-642 lbs., 121.00-123.00 (121.71); 66 head, 650-697 lbs., 117.00-119.50 (118.81); 139 head, 754-786 lbs., 117.25-121.00 (119.03); 38 head, 873 lbs., 111.00.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75-80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 36 head, 1310-1852 lbs., 61.00-69.00 (63.58), average; 51 head, 1470-2090 lbs., 55.00-61.50 (58.86), low. Boner 80-85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 92 head, 1070-1560 lbs., 59.00-68.00 (63.63), average; 106 head, 1000-1710 lbs., 51.00-61.50 (57.76), low; 9 head, 1360-1580 lbs., 35.00-48.00 (44.52), very low. Lean 85-90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 67 head, 830-1435 lbs., 53.00-64.50 (59.48), average; 60 head, 940-1385 lbs., 46.00-56.50 (51.74), low; 15 head, 925-1385 lbs., 30.00-45.00 (36.42), very low.
Slaughter bulls: 1-2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 30 head, 1530-2330 lbs., 84.00-92.50 (87.24), average; 6 head, 1630-2280 lbs., 93.00-96.50 (94.86), high; 38 head, 1290-2325 lbs., 70.00-84.50 (78.39), low.
Replacement cows: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, open, 125 head, 946-1665 lbs., 56.00-64.50 (59.99). Medium and large frame 1-2, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 5 head, 760-1090 lbs., 90.00 to 114.00 (105.03); from 2 to 4 years, open, 48 head, 830-1210 lbs., 72.00 to 87.50 (79.50); from 5 to 8 years, open, 17 head, 1035 to 1307 lbs., 61.50 to 71.50 (67.26). Large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, less than 2 years, open, 38 head, 665 to 1194 lbs., 77.00 to 80.00 (79.04). Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, less than 2 years, open, 35 head, 626 to 1229 lbs., 71.00 to 76.50 (72.49). Large frame 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 7 head, 785 to 975 lbs., 60.00 to 68.00 (61.37).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, open, 10 head, 1225 lbs., 1400.00; less than 8 years, open, 66 head, 1100 to 1518 lbs., 1075.00-1235.00 (1154.14). Medium and large frame 1-2 with more than 150 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, open, 17 head, 1115 to 1820 lbs., 1325.00 to 1575.00 (1454.36); less than 8 years, open, 19 head, 1198-1490 lbs., 950.00-1175.00 (1075.51). Medium and large frame 2 with more than 150 pound calf, per family/actual weight, less than 8 years, open, 11 head, 1160-1358 lbs., 775.00-910.00 (859.58). Heifer pairs: Medium and large 1-2 with more than 150 pound calf, per family/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 3 head, 1175 lbs., 1425.00.
