The annual Clay County Spring Ag Seminar presented by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be Feb. 13 at the Holman Conference Center and The Rock Barn, 211 N. Clay, Henrietta.
The event will kick off with the “Grazing Hour” from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Holman Center, followed by the seminar at 6 p.m. in The Rock Barn next door. The Grazing Hour is free, and the seminar fee is $10.
The seminar will begin with a cattle market outlook from Jason Johnson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist, Stephenville.
He will be followed by Robert Wells, Ph.D., livestock consultant and executive director of the Integrity Beef Alliance, Noble Research Institute, Ardmore, Oklahoma. Wells will discuss stocking rates and animal size, Integrity Beef Alliance, and sustainability and livestock production.
“These topics should prove extremely beneficial to producers,” said Bill Holcombe, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Clay County. “All area producers are encouraged to attend to receive information that will help them make sound management decisions in their beef cattle operations.”
In addition, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resource Conservation Services will be soliciting feedback for their annual working group.
All producers are encouraged to attend the Grazing Hour and interact with the vendors and learn about any new products they may have, Holcombe said.
Anyone interested in having a booth or needing more information should contact Holcombe at wcholcombe@ag.tamu.edu or call the AgriLife Extension office in Clay County at 940-538-5042.
