With careful deliberation, High Plains Journal has decided to transition its scheduled Cattle U & Trade Show to an online virtual learning opportunity. Cattle U will be rescheduled to the week of Sept. 8 to 11, 2020.
Associate Publisher Zac Stuckey said the primary concern for the publication in planning its educational events has always been the health and safety of guests, exhibitors and partners. In consideration of the challenges an in-person event would present in this current pandemic environment, the decision to transition to a virtual learning event was made.
“We value live events, and the opportunities they provide our agricultural community to network and learn,” Stuckey said. “However, we couldn’t in good conscience go forward with an in-person event at this time. We have to consider not only those who attend, but their communities and families they go home to and what effect our event would have on them as well. We communicate with our readers in many ways and this is one medium producers are now familiar with and we’ve found recently successful.
“But, when the time is right, we will get back to meeting in person safely and comfortably.”
By transitioning to a virtual learning environment, High Plains Journal hopes to broaden the audience for these educational opportunities. For 70 years the core goal of the Journal has been to bring the experts to farmers and ranchers of the High Plains so that they can benefit from their knowledge and improve their farms and their futures. Virtual opportunities like these also allow more members of farm families and their employees to attend and learn, further expanding the Journal’s educational goals.
The new Virtual Cattle U will feature the same speakers who have already been scheduled. They will give their presentations over a series of live webinars on September 8-11. The webinars will be recorded and posted on the www.cattleu.net website for registered attendees to view at their convenience.
Current Cattle U registration fees will be applied to the future in-person Cattle U 2021, or registrants can request a refund of their fee. Because of the change in format, the Virtual Cattle U registration will now be free and open to those who register in advance at www.cattleu.net. All registered attendees will receive access to Cattle U virtual content online, a complimentary eight week High Plains Journal subscription, and can sign up for monthly beef cattle news updates through the HPJ Direct newsletter.
The team at High Plains Journal, like so many other organizations over these last several months, made a tough decision to transition its in-person events to virtual events. But those of us in agriculture know that our industry has faced tough decisions before and we’re likely to face them in our future, too. High Plains Journal has been there for farmers and ranchers in the tough times of yesterday and we will be there with the news and education that will help you, our friends and neighbors, through the tough times of tomorrow.
For more information, contact Kylie Reiss, High Plains Journal, kreiss@hpj.com.
