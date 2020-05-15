Entry Requirements
—Photos should follow the theme Rural Reflections and reflect agriculture or rural living.
—Photo uploads must include name, address, city, state, ZIP, phone number, and email address of entrant, a photo title or brief description, and the season depicted in the photo.
—To enter the contest, upload digital photos and complete the form here. Printed photographs will not be accepted.
—Deadline for submissions: July 31, 2020
Photo Submission Requirements
—We can only accept high-quality, high-resolution digital color photos in any standard image format (e.g., JPG, PNG, TIF) and must be at least 1MB (1,024KB) in size and of sufficient resolution to judge the quality of the photo.
—All entries should have a horizontal (landscape) orientation because of the design of the calendar. Photos with a vertical orientation will not be accepted.
—Do not add watermarks, borders, frames or other digital embellishments to photos.
—Please limit entries to 15 photos per photographer, and do not enter photographs that have been submitted for a previous Down Country Roads calendar contest. Photos that do not adhere to these rules will be disqualified.
Other Requirements
—No families or relatives of High Plains Journal are eligible to win.
—High Plains Journal reserves the right to use any images you submit for any marketing purpose. Pictures may be used for promotional use or other products by High Plains Journal.
—All photos become the property of High Plains Journal and may be edited. Photos will be copyrighted by High Plains Journal and may be redistributed as it may choose.
—You confirm that you own the copyrights to all the photographs you submit and that, to your knowledge, the photographs do not violate any existing copyright pursuant to statute, common law, or equity. If your photo is selected for the calendar, you assign all copyrights to High Plains Journal.
—You agree to hold harmless High Plains Journal, all of its subsidiaries and employees harmless from any and all claims resulting from the use of your photograph.
—You understand that NO royalties will be paid to you for publication of your photographs or links to High Plains Journal or Down Country Roads websites or in the marketing of any product.
Winner Selection
—The grand prize winner will receive $500. Monthly feature winners will receive $100. Snapshot winners will be included in the Down Country Roads calendar but will not receive a monetary prize.
