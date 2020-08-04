Bobcat Company, West Fargo, North Dakota, is widening its attachment offerings with the introduction of the new small-articulated loader utility bucket. The Bobcat small-articulated loader utility bucket is ideal for standard-duty grading and leveling. Its material handling helps minimize workload and complete projects quickly and efficiently. The new small-articulated loader utility bucket has pre-drilled holes to accommodate ease of installation for many of Bobcat’s bucket accessories and excellent visibility to the cutting edge through the see-through back design. Compatible with the Bob-Tach interface, the utility bucket also features an upper flat surface edge, which functions as a level indicator to show when the bucket is level during operation. In addition, the new utility bucket has a skid bar design that provides additional strength and wear protection to the bottom of the bucket. The small-articulated loader utility bucket also has no interior bucket brace. This allows for easier debris clean out. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.bobcat.com.
