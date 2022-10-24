Cooler fall months call for comforting, hearty meals that taste just as delicious as they look. Filling recipes like chili make the season a special time for spending quality moments with those you love.
1 green pepper, seeded and chopped
2 tablespoons cooking oil
2 pounds coarsely ground lean beef
2 cups kidney beans, soaked overnight
1 jar Newman’s Own Sockarooni or Marinara Pasta Sauce
2-3 tablespoons chili powder
Saute onion, garlic and green pepper in oil until soft. Add beef and brown. Add kidney beans, pasta sauce, water, chili powder, cumin and salt and pepper, to taste. Simmer, uncovered, 1 hour, stirring frequently.
Add celery and corn; simmer 1 hour. Garnish with sour cream and lime wedges.
