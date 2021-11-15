Pork and hominy come together in a stew to warm the soul. Preparing and cooking stews that can feed groups of any size makes life a bit easier, especially during the holiday season. Set your table with decorative ears of dried corn and small gourds or pumpkins, and you’ll be ready to enjoy Colorado’s traditional flavors.
Each month, the Colorado Department of Agriculture features a different ag product to highlight the variety and quality of products grown and raised in the state. For November, Chef Jason Morse of 5280 Culinary brings us this delicious stew to keep warm with the colder weather.
You can watch the video of how to make this recipe at ColoradoProud.com, where you can also find the latest recipes, upcoming events, and seasonal fun for Coloradans to enjoy.
Pork and Hominy Stew
Ingredients:
¼ cup olive oil
3 pounds cubed pork, loin or shoulder
1 red bell pepper, diced medium
1 green bell pepper, diced medium
1 yellow medium onion, diced small
1 can fire roasted tomatoes, 28 oz
3 cups white or yellow hominy, prepared|
3 tablespoon chile powder
1 tablespoon ground cumin
3 tablespoon Bayou Dust rub
1.5 to 2 quarts chicken broth or stock
¼ to ½ cup masa harina (corn flour)
For serving:
Crema Mexicana
Corn tortilla chips
1 bunch cilantro, chopped small
Directions:
Prep Directions:
• Wash all tools prior to use.
• Clean and sanitize all cutting boards and prep surfaces prior to use.
• Read all manufacturer’s instructions before using ovens, grills, or any cooking tools.
Cooking Directions:
1. Preheat your cast iron Dutch oven on the stove top over medium heat for 10 minutes.
2. Prep the ingredients above as instructed.
3. Once the pan is heated, add the olive oil and heat for 30 seconds.
4. Add the peppers and onions and sauté until just caramelized.
5. Add the pork and sauté until half cooked.
6. Add the Bayou Dust, chile powder, cumin, hominy, green chiles, and canned tomatoes and mix well.
7. Add the stock and adjust if needed to desired consistency (add more stock for a thinner stew).
8. Allow this mixture to come to a boil, reduce to a simmer, and allow to slowly cook for 1 hour covered.
9. Once fully cooked, adjust the broth level if needed. Once at the desired level, sprinkle some of the corn flour onto the surface of the chili and allow to absorb some moisture,
10. Using a wire whisk, mix in the corn flour and return to a simmer to thicken. Adjust using the same process above if more thickness is desired or add more stock if the stew is too thick.
11. Adjust seasoning level if needed.
12. Serve in a bowl with crema, corn tortilla strips and fresh cilantro.
