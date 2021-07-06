Summer days can be long and boring, especially when the kids are out of school and there is nothing to do around the house as a family. When the minutes creep by and it’s too hot to go outside, the dog days of summer can be pretty miserable.
However, this recipe for a Strawberry Cream Cheese Tart can give the kids something to look forward to as a dish the whole family can participate in creating. This recipe is perfect for little ones wanting to get creative and perfectly place fresh strawberries on top of a delicious tart.
Strawberry Cream Cheese Tart
Servings: 8
Crust:
1 1/4 cups flour
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup cold butter, cut into small cubes
1 large egg
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
uncooked rice
Filling:
8 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese
1/4 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons extra-fine sugar
1 tablespoon lemon zest
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup strawberry fruit spread
3 teaspoons lemon juice (optional)
1 pound strawberries, halved
whipped cream (optional)
Heat oven to 375 degrees F.
To make crust: In food processor, add flour, sugar and salt; pulse until combined. Add butter, egg and vanilla extract; pulse until combined and crumbly.
Lightly flour surface then form dough into ball. Slightly flatten to form thick disc. Wrap dough in plastic wrap; refrigerate 1 hour.
Flour surface then roll dough to 11-inch circle. Place dough in 9-inch tart pan with removeable bottom. With rolling pin, roll over top to trim excess dough around edges.
Cover dough with plastic wrap and freeze until firm, about 30 minutes.
Press aluminum foil against crust, covering edges to prevent burning. Fill and distribute uncooked rice evenly. Bake 20 minutes. Cool completely.
To make filling: In medium bowl, beat cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, lemon zest and vanilla extract until blended and smooth. Spread cheese mixture evenly over crust. Refrigerate 1 hour.
In small bowl, microwave fruit spread and lemon juice, if desired, stirring often.
Arrange strawberry halves around tart. Drizzle heated fruit spread over strawberries. Top with whipped cream, if desired.
