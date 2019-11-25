When most families think of holiday cooking, they typically picture baked goods and time spent in the kitchen near the oven. This year, you can take your seasonal meal prep outdoors with cooking methods often overlooked during the winter: grilling and smoking.
As one of the most popular dishes during the holidays, turkey is an easy way start creating festive flavors using a grill or smoker. To help keep your bird tasty and juicy, this Art of the Turkey Brine requires just a few simple ingredients before transferring the turkey to the grill.
Art of the Turkey Brine
Recipe courtesy of chef Jason K. Morse of 5280 Culinary and Ace Hardware
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: About 2 hours; allow 2 to 3 hours to cool
Servings: 6-8
1/3 package 5280 Culinary Brine mix
2 quarts water, plus additional for cooling and covering turkey, divided
Ice
6-8 pound turkey breast with rib cage, cleaned
1 5-gallon Ace Hardware bucket and lid
In pan, mix brine with water. Heat to high 5 minutes to dissolve sugar and salt.
Cool brine mixture; add ice water and mix well.
Place turkey in bucket and cover with water and brine. Place bucket in refrigerator or cooler.
Brine 45 minutes per pound.
Remove turkey from brine.
Heat wood fire grill to 350 degrees F.
Cook turkey 20 minutes then turn temperature to 275 degrees F. Cook 1 hour, 40 minutes until internal temperature reaches 170 degrees F.
Allow turkey to rest about 15 minutes prior to carving to allow juices to settle.
