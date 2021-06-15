Somewhere between work, kids, dog, and husband, there is my sad little garden. I am battling the bind weed and extra grass like crazy. My poor watermelon has been taken over, and I cannot find it. I did manage to pull – and by pull I mean dig out the entire root systems – the bind weed for about half of my garden. Between the onions and the cucumbers, there is a nice little path of clean dirt – finally. Although you can’t see it from the picture, there is now almost as much bare dirt as there are weed patches.
I know most would tell me to spray it. At this point, I might as well plow the whole thing under and start over, but I’m no quitter, so I will continue digging.
Bind weed and grass are not the only things in my garden though. Oh, no, that would be too easy! Do you know what else I seem to have an abundance of? Biting flies and mosquitoes. When I finish every evening, I am covered in bites and itching like crazy. It doesn’t seem to matter that I load up on bug spray.
Most evenings, no matter the heat, I can be found sitting in my garden on my knee pad digging up weeds, all the while cussing them. I have 1 – count it – a big fat 1 – corn plant out of the whole packet. I’m thinking the squirrels got to it. I have 1 mini pumpkin plant out of the packet. By some miracle, I got 2 green bean plants! *insert eye-roll here. So, I bought more pumpkin, green bean, and corn seeds. My hope is that it isn’t too late to actually get a harvest out of them by planting from seed. Fingers crossed it all goes well!
