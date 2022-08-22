RECIPE AUG22.jpg

The fresh flavor of favorite foods pulled hot off the grill makes summer cookouts a treasured pastime for families across the country. This year, you can make new memories at those backyard barbecues by keeping in mind that grilling isn’t only about charred burgers and steaks—delicious, grilled vegetables can be just as enjoyable.

Nutritious and full of antioxidants, sweetpotatoes are a perfect option for summer recipes as they’re easy to grill in a recipe like Sweetpotato Wedge & Purple Cabbage Salad with Poppyseed Dressing. Hearty yet light for a tasty side dish, this salad is effortlessly simple and combines crispy purple cabbage, juicy tomato, velvety feta and poppyseed dressing around sweetpotato wedges as the star of the show.

