Warmer months typically call for lighter bites, and one of the first things that comes to mind for many is a fresh and flavorful salad. While a salad is a quick and easy way to up your veggie intake and get food on the table in next to no time, the same formula over and over again can make mealtimes feel mundane.
For a tasty twist on traditional favorites like pizza and burgers, try this Thousand Island Burger Pizza using the Bacon Thousand Island Chopped Kit from Fresh Express—a combination of iceberg and green leaf lettuces, uncured bacon bits, Parmesan cheese crisps, honey butter cornbread crisps and creamy Thousand Island dressing—to bring sweet and savory flavors together with beef and cheese on top of a homemade pizza crust.
Thousand Island Burger Pizza
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Servings: 6
1 can (11 ounces) refrigerated thin pizza crust
12 ounces lean ground beef
1 cup pizza sauce
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 package (9.4 ounces) Fresh Express Bacon Thousand Island Chopped Kit
1/3 cup dill pickle slices
Heat oven to 400 degrees F.
Unroll dough and spread on 13-by-9-inch nonstick baking sheet. Bake 8 minutes; remove from oven.
In small skillet over medium-high heat, cook ground beef, stirring frequently, for 8 to 10 minutes, or until no longer pink; drain. Spread sauce evenly on baked dough to within one-half inch of edge. Top with beef and cheese.
Bake 8 to 10 minutes, or until crust is golden brown. Top with lettuce, bacon and salad toppings from kit and pickle slices. Drizzle with Thousand Island dressing from kit. Cut into 12 pieces and serve.
