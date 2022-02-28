Much time is often spent planning and preparing family meals, from choosing recipes to gathering ingredients and working in the kitchen. However, where that food actually comes from and how it’s made is an often-overlooked part of food preparation.
Next time you lay out a weekly menu that includes recipes like this Bone-In Prime Rib, keep sustainability in mind by considering the practices put in place by America’s farmers. For example, the corn industry’s evolution in sustainability along with its documented environmental, economic and social improvements over the last several decades points to farmers’ willingness to embrace change.
As the largest sector in American agriculture, corn farmers impact hundreds of thousands of jobs, infuse billions of dollars into the economy and care for critical resources while overseeing substantial improvements in production.
Bone-In Prime Rib
Recipe courtesy of chef Jason K. Morse, C.E.C., 5280 Culinary, LLC, and Ace Hardware Grill Expert on behalf of the Colorado Corn Administrative Committee.
1 bone-in prime rib roast (8 pounds)
oil
5280 Culinary Rub-a-Dub seasoning, to taste
5280 Culinary Island Boys Coffee seasoning, to taste
Remove roast from packaging and place on large sheet pan. Drain juices and warm at room temperature 20 minutes. Starting at tail on bone side of roast, cut bone along ribs, between meat and ribs, to back side, separating bones from meat.
Rub prime rib with light coat of oil. Season on all sides and under bone with blend of seasonings. Return bones to bottom side and, using butcher twine, secure in 2 to 3 areas by tying bones to meat. Wrap in plastic wrap or place in pan and refrigerate 12 to 16 hours.
Preheat smoker or grill to 200 degrees F and load with preferred smoking wood chunks, if desired.
Place prime rib on grill rib side down, fat side up, allowing drippings to collect in drip tray. Increase heat to 350 degrees F. Close lid and cook, uncovered, until desired doneness is reached.
