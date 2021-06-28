Road trips, outdoor adventures and relaxing by the pool are some of summer’s most popular activities, and all can be more enjoyable by adding favorite snacks to the mix. Next time you bask in the summer sun, bring along some tasty pecan snacks that allow you stay on track with wellness goals without sacrificing those snack-time delights.
Buffalo-Pecan Pimento Cheese Dip
Total time: 15 minutes
Servings: 30
1 cup raw pecan pieces
1/2 pound (2 cups) sharp cheddar cheese, freshly grated
1 jar (4 ounces) sliced pimentos
2 tablespoons red hot sauce
2 tablespoons mayo
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper
1 tablespoon chives, freshly chopped
veggies, for serving
crackers, for serving
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
On baking sheet, spread pecans and roast 8 to 10 minutes, or until golden brown and fragrant, tossing once halfway through. Remove from oven and set aside to cool completely.
In bowl, combine cheddar cheese, pimentos with juice, hot sauce, mayo, salt and pepper. Stir until combined. Add 3/4 of pecan pieces and mix until combined.
Place dip in serving bowl and top with remaining pecan pieces and freshly chopped chives.
Serve with veggies and crackers.
