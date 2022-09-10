RECIPE SEP12 1Pix.jpg

Pumpkin spice makes everything tastier. With protein, fiber, and complex carbs, get a healthy dose of nutrients with these energy bites while fulfilling your craving for pumpkin spice. Make a batch and enjoy them for breakfast or snack time all week long. Find more sorghum recipes and ideas at www.sorghumcheckoff.com/recipes/.

Pumpkin Spice Energy Bites

