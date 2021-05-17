For those busy nights, plan on this simple yet savory sliders recipe. Kids are almost certain to love the taste and you will enjoy how quick and easy they are to make.
Pepperoni Pizza Sliders
1 package slider rolls
1/2 cup pizza sauce
1/2 cup mini pepperoni
1 1/2 cups shredded, low-moisture, part-skim mozzarella cheese
1/4 cup butter, melted
1 teaspoon parsley flakes
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 cup shredded parmesan cheese
nonstick cooking spray
Heat oven 350 degrees F.
Keeping rolls connected, cut sheet of rolls horizontally, separating tops from bottoms. Place bottom halves of rolls in baking dish.
Spread pizza sauce evenly over bottom halves. Sprinkle pepperoni over sauce. Sprinkle mozzarella over pepperoni and cover with top halves of rolls.
Mix melted butter with parsley flakes, dried oregano, garlic powder, and shredded Parmesan cheese. Spoon evenly over sliders.
Cover baking dish with aluminum foil sprayed with nonstick cooking spray to keep cheese from sticking.
Bake 20 minutes.
Remove foil and bake additional 5-10 minutes or until Parmesan is melted and golden brown.
Cut sliders and serve immediately.
Recipe adapted from MilkMeansMore.org.
