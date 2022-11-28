Turkey and ham may sit center stage, but classic holiday sides can make the season truly special. You can bring smiles to your loved ones’ faces by dishing out those favorite recipes everyone asks for year after year.
Made with a delicious combination of rice, cheddar cheese, cream of mushroom soup and broccoli florets, this quick and easy version of Broccoli and Cheese Rice Casserole is an ideal one-pot dish to keep the holidays simple. With three easy steps and everyday ingredients, it comes together with minimal effort for traditional casserole taste.
Broccoli and Cheese Rice Casserole
1 bag Success White Rice or Brown Rice
1 can (10 3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup
2 cups frozen broccoli florets, thawed and drained
1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
3 tablespoons butter, melted
1 tablespoon grated onion
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Prepare rice according to package directions. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
Coat 2-quart casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. In medium bowl, combine soup, broccoli, 1 cup cheddar cheese, evaporated milk, butter, onion, salt and pepper. Fold in rice.
Pour mixture into prepared dish and top with remaining cheddar cheese. Bake 20 minutes.
