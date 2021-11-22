The same old brunch menu week after week can become tiresome and dull. It’s bland, boring and your tastebuds get used to the same flavors repeatedly.
It’s time to add something new to the table with fresh ingredients and simple instructions to enhance your weekend spread.
Try this recipe for an Easy Brunch Quiche that is sure to have your senses swirling with every bite. This quiche is layered with many tastes and a variety of ingredients to give it crave-worthy flavor.
With a range of ingredients from broccoli to bacon, this quiche is a brunch hero. While baking, the cheese gets all melty, and with every bite the mushrooms add texture and earthy flavor. The ingredients combine together to make something warm, hearty and fresh.
Easy Brunch Quiche
Serves: 12
1 package (10 ounces) frozen broccoli with cheese
12 slices bacon, chopped
1/2 cup green onions, sliced
1 cup mushrooms, sliced
4 eggs
1 cup milk
1 1/2 cups shredded cheese, divided
2 frozen deep dish pie shells (9 inches each)
Heat oven to 350 degrees F.
In medium bowl, add broccoli and cheese contents from package. Microwave 5 minutes, or until cheese is saucy. Set aside.
In skillet, cook chopped bacon 4 minutes. Add green onions; cook 2 minutes. Add mushrooms; cook 4 minutes, or until bacon is completely cooked and mushrooms are tender. Drain onto paper towel over plate. Set aside.
In medium bowl, whisk eggs and milk until combined. Add broccoli and cheese mixture. Add 1 cup cheese. Stir to combine. Set aside.
In pie shells, divide drained bacon mixture evenly. Divide broccoli mixture evenly and pour over bacon mixture. Sprinkle remaining cheese over both pies.
Bake 40 minutes.
Allow to cool at least 12 minutes before serving.
Note: To keep edges of crust from burning, place aluminum foil over pies for first 20 minutes of cook time. Remove after 20 minutes and allow to cook uncovered until completed.
