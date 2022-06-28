Bringing your family together for a meal that tastes like summer is what the season is all about. If you’re spending an evening firing up the grill, flipping on the oven, forming a homemade salad or anything in-between, the time spent together enjoying warm weather flavors is what everyone truly craves.
Take advantage of summer’s mouthwatering bounty with these Summer Shrimp and Squash Kebabs, an easy way to bring loved ones together both before and during the meal. Put an adult in charge of heating the grill while the entire family works together to marinate a concoction of shrimp, tomatoes, corn, red onion, squash and zucchini before threading onto skewers that are ready to hit the grates.
Find more summer meal solutions at NewmansOwn.com.
Summer Shrimp and Squash Kebabs
Servings: 4 (2 skewers per serving)
8 wooden skewers (12 inches each)
1 cup Newman’s Own Garlic Vinaigrette & Marinade, plus additional for serving
16 large shrimp, peeled and deveined
16 cherry tomatoes
2 ears fresh corn, each cut into 1-inch pieces
1 large red onion, cut into 1-inch wedges
2 yellow squash, sliced 1/2-inch thick
2 zucchini, sliced 1/2-inch thick
Soak skewers in water at least 30 minutes.
In large bowl, combine vinaigrette, shrimp, cherry tomatoes, corn, red onion, yellow squash and zucchini; marinate 30 minutes to 1 hour.
Preheat grill to medium heat. Skewer pieces of cherry tomato, shrimp, corn, zucchini, red onion and yellow squash on wooden skewer. Repeat with remaining ingredients and skewers. Grill kebabs about 8 minutes, turning frequently until shrimp and veggies are cooked. Serve with additional vinaigrette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.