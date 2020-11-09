Time is of the essence in many kitchens across the country, especially during this busy season when everything seems to happen at once. Whether it’s in-person or virtual school responsibilities, extracurricular activities, work deadlines or family obligations leaving you with less time, creating delicious and nourishing meals for loved ones that you can be proud of doesn’t have to take up an entire morning or evening.
As the first product of its kind, Honest Earth Mashed Sweet Potatoes save precious prep, cook and cleanup time because they come ready to heat in just 60 seconds right in their convenient, microwavable pouch. That means your family can say “good morning” to a creative breakfast like Sweet Potato Waffles with Whipped Cream and Berry Compote in just a matter of minutes.
Sweet Potato Waffles with Whipped Cream and Berry Compote
Yield: 4 large waffles
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 eggs, separated
3/4 cup 2% milk
1 pouch Honest Earth Mashed Sweet Potatoes
2 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus additional for brushing on waffle iron, divided
Berry Compote
1 cup raspberries
1 cup blackberries
1 cup blueberries
2-3 tablespoons granulated sugar
1dash lemon zest or juice
whipped cream
Preheat waffle iron to medium heat.
In medium bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt.
In separate bowl, blend egg yolks (reserve whites), milk, sweet potatoes and 2 tablespoons oil until smooth.
Add flour mixture to egg and milk mixture; blend until no clumps remain.
In separate bowl, whip reserved egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold egg whites gently into batter.
Using pastry brush, oil waffle iron then add batter and cook until waffle removes easily. Repeat with remaining batter.
To make berry compote: Wash raspberries, blackberries and blueberries. Drain but do not dry. In small saucepan over medium-low heat, warm berries. Add sugar and lemon zest or juice. Cook until berries have broken down and juice reaches low simmer. Serve warm over waffles and top with whipped cream.
